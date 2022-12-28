Who's Hiring?
Randall County Fire Department hiring part-time firefighters

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Fire Department is hiring for part-time firefighter positions.

Part-time firefighters will work 12 hour shifts and the salary will be $15 to $20 an hour.

To be eligible for hire you must be certified or plan to be certified with your basic structural firefighter certification from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, as well be licensed through the Texas Department of State Health Services as an Emergency Medical Technician.

For more information and requirements, click here.

