Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo

VIDEO: Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season.

Today nationwide there have been 10,001 delayed flights and 4,387 flight cancellations.

Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling the effects the most.

Today, Southwest has canceled 2,508 flights and delayed 144 flights according to FlightAware.

At the Dallas Fort Worth international airport, there have been 89 delayed flights and 19 cancellations.

At the Dallas Lovefield airport, there have been 13 delayed flights and 202 cancellations.

Flights have been impacted at Rick Husband Amarillo International airport with a total of 8 cancelations all from Southwest, there have been no delays yet.

Rick Husband has released a special notice to flyers saying, ”due to baggage system issues and extremely high passenger numbers, please arrive 90 minutes prior to your flight departure time.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Officials said the third person has died from injuries after a house fire on Dec. 10.
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday...
National travel issues impact Amarillo

Latest News

Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Home Field Advantage: NewsChannel 10 hosting telethon for Kids Inc. Rockrose Sports Park
The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration has awarded Curry County $6,500,000 to...
Curry County awarded Regional Recreations Centers Quality of Life Grant
Amarillo College (Source: KFDA)
Registration open for spring enrichment classes at AC
Officials said the third person has died from injuries after a house fire on Dec. 10.
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo