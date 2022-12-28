Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season.

Today nationwide there have been 10,001 delayed flights and 4,387 flight cancellations.

Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling the effects the most.

Today, Southwest has canceled 2,508 flights and delayed 144 flights according to FlightAware.

At the Dallas Fort Worth international airport, there have been 89 delayed flights and 19 cancellations.

At the Dallas Lovefield airport, there have been 13 delayed flights and 202 cancellations.

Flights have been impacted at Rick Husband Amarillo International airport with a total of 8 cancelations all from Southwest, there have been no delays yet.

Rick Husband has released a special notice to flyers saying, ”due to baggage system issues and extremely high passenger numbers, please arrive 90 minutes prior to your flight departure time.”

