Hold On to Your Hats!

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be a very warm day with highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 for some, but these warm temperatures will come with some strong winds. Winds today will come out of the southwest, ranging anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, where some locations could certainly see gusts up to 60 mph (it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring in those Christmas decorations if you haven’t already). Tomorrow looks to be a little calmer, but still fairly on the breezy side, with highs in the upper 50′s.

