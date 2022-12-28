Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Hold On to Your Hats!

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be a very warm day with highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 for some, but these warm temperatures will come with some strong winds. Winds today will come out of the southwest, ranging anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, where some locations could certainly see gusts up to 60 mph (it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring in those Christmas decorations if you haven’t already). Tomorrow looks to be a little calmer, but still fairly on the breezy side, with highs in the upper 50′s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Officials said the third person has died from injuries after a house fire on Dec. 10.
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday...
National travel issues impact Amarillo

Latest News

Doppler Dave’s Forecast Is Loaded With Wind
weather
VIDEO: Doppler Dave Oliver forecast, 12/27
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 12/27
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 12/27
Shelden Web Graphic
Windy Days Ahead