First Alert: Major Wind Event Today

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas - A potent low pressure system is tracking just to our north today putting us in a powerful wind field. Winds will gust well over 60 mph, possibly even higher across the central panhandle.

A High Wind Warning is in effect. Winds will remain strong and dangerous into the early evening before diminishing somewhat later in the evening. Travel is discouraged, especially in high profile vehicles and loose objects should be secured to prevent projectile type damage or injury. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibility.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

