Firefighting during severe cold temperatures

By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters have to take extra precautions to ensure they stay safe while fighting fires like wearing extra layers, keeping extra changes of clothes and rotating out at fires.

“We try to get our rehab trailer to the scene immediately when there is a fire so that we could rotate the crews in and out of there and they can warm up for a second but it’s mainly just keeping them out of those elements for a little while,” said Jeff Justus, community liaison, Amarillo Fire Department.

Firefighters also watch out for each other making sure vital signs do not drop.

“We monitor their vital signs to make sure everything stays within the good ranges,” said Tory Ducheneaux, fire marshall for Randall County Fire Department.

During cold weather, firefighters also respond to bursting pipes.

“A lot of times we’re doing service calls to go in and assist those property owners, sometimes with water cleanup, or at least shutting off their sprinkler system for them until they can get the proper people in to do those repairs,” said Ducheneaux.

They also have to make sure the water tanks in their trucks do not freeze or crack before, during or after the calls.

“We are definitely always concerned about pipes freezing up and busting things like that. That’s why we keep the pumps circulating all the time on the trucks but you know all these businesses and homes in town with burst pipes it really causes a lot of chaos with the sprinkler systems and fire alarm systems,” said Justus.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

