Doppler Dave Has A Wind Update

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The potent low pressure system that has generated winds over 60mph will slowly track away from our area tonight. Although still breezy, winds speeds should drop into the 15-25mph range overnight with lows near 40. Breezy weather will be with us as we start Thursday, but speeds should diminish during the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. A calmer outlook will be in place for the weekend and the new year with weekend highs at or above 60 degrees.

