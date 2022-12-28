Crews working to contain grass fire near I-40 in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire are currently working to contain a grass fire near I-40 in Carson County.

Potter County Fire-Rescue is asking that you avoid any activity that creates sparks or heat outside today due to how to dry it is and the high wind volume.

They are also asking that you check your chains on your trailers and that you properly dispose of any smoke materials.

According to TxDOT, I-40 had reopened at mile marker 84 in Carson County.

12/28/22 1:02 p.m. UPDATE: I-40 has reopened at mile marker 84 in Carson County.https://t.co/r57K3r2AyG — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 28, 2022

