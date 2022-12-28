Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Center for Advancement, AC offering free GED classes for women

The Center for Advancement is partnering with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for...
The Center for Advancement is partnering with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for women.(Timothy Martinelli)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is partnering with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for women.

Enrollment begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, and runs through Jan. 11.

The classes start Jan. 17 on Tuesday and Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Advancement, 2308 S.W. 7th St.

Testing, workbooks and instructions are free.

To make an appointment to enroll, call (806) 358-7803.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Officials said the third person has died from injuries after a house fire on Dec. 10.
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday...
National travel issues impact Amarillo

Latest News

Burn ban issued
Temporary burn ban issued in Potter County today
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo Globe News Center suffers damage after water main break
Amarillo Globe News Center suffers damage after water main break
Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire are currently working...
I-40 in Carson County reopened after grass fire