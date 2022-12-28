Center for Advancement, AC offering free GED classes for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is partnering with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for women.

Enrollment begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, and runs through Jan. 11.

The classes start Jan. 17 on Tuesday and Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Advancement, 2308 S.W. 7th St.

Testing, workbooks and instructions are free.

To make an appointment to enroll, call (806) 358-7803.

