Amarillo Globe News Center suffers damage after water main break
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A broken water line at the Amarillo Globe News Center for the Performing Arts has caused damage to the facility.

On Dec. 24, a water line broke on the third floor of the GNCPA, causing substantial damage to the facility. The break in the water line happened because of a parts failure and was not caused by the cold temperatures.

Due to the water main break, one event has had to be moved from the performing arts center to the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium.

“We expect the repair work to take several weeks to complete,” said COA Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth. “As of right now, it appears only one event will be affected. The Civic Center stepped forward and moved the event to the Civic Center Auditorium later this month.”

The City of Amarillo Facilities Department has repaired the leak, and the repair work on the floor started on Dec. 24.

“The good news is that none of the stage areas or seating areas were affected. It looks like the damage was only on the north side of the building, affecting mainly restrooms and carpeting. We should have more information on the timing of the repairs in the days to come as we finalize the assessments.”

