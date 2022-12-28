Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside.

Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.

Since January when the safe outdoor dogs act went into effect, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has seen an increase in calls about chained animals and has been enforcing the safe outdoor dogs act.

“When we first respond, our first goal is to give is to the citizen, or the dog owner an opportunity to fix the violation if they’re unable to fix the violation then we issue a citation which is a class c misdemeanor, the more citation they receive it increases the fine and it could go up to jail time,” said Vernon.

The safe outdoor dogs act prohibits the chaining or use of heavy weights to restrain dogs. A first offense is a class c misdemeanor with up to a $500 fine. The act also eliminated the 24 hour waiting period for law enforcement to intervene in cases of inhumane treatment.

If you feel someone is in violation of these rules, call 806-378-9032 or click here to fill out an online report form.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.