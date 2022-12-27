Who's Hiring?
Windy Week

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest winds will increase through midday on Tuesday. Expect sustained winds from 20-30 mph and some gusts over 40 mph. As the pressure gradient across the Panhandle tightens on Wednesday sustained winds will be 25-35 with some gusts over 50 mph possible. Highs will run a bit warmer through mid-week topping out in the md-60s. There is a small chance of a few showers early next week, on Monday. The dry conditions combined with the wind will increase the wildfire danger on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

