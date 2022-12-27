Who's Hiring?
Windy Days Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST
Winds are shifting out of the west today, leading to much warmer conditions, although, it’ll be just as windy. Winds today will be out of the west/southwest at 20-25 mph with gusts around 35 expected at times. Temperatures will reach into the mid-to-upper 60s and maybe even 70s for some around the region, however dew points will hover in the 20-30 degree range, so extreme fire danger is not expected. We’ll see this trend continue through Wednesday, with winds beginning to calm slightly by Thursday.

Right now, the New Year weekend looks to be pretty pleasant with calmer winds and nice temperatures.

Warming Trend Continues