Storybridge’s second annual book hunt begins

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is continuing to bring children in the panhandle books by hosting their second annual holiday book hunt.

“It is just a fun event for families it is holiday break. We have a three week long break. For the kids, they are already getting stir crazy Christmas is over. Now we just want to do something fun. This is just a little extra something to try to get books into their hands,” said Meaghan Slater. Marketing and Event Coordinator for Storybridge Amarillo.

The hunt consist of clues posted on their social medias, allowing families to search for new books to add to their libraries.

“This is not just baby books. It’s not just big kid books. We’re kind of doing a range, mainly picture books, but we have some chapter books thrown in there. That’s why we’re posting ahead of time what book we’re giving out. We want you to hit all of them not just the ones that you think you might like because who knows if you like it or not, and it’s a free new book,” said Slater.

Clues will be posted three times a day, and will describe a local Amarillo business where the books are at.

“Once you figure out the location, you just go up to the person at the register or the first person you see that works there and you just say ‘I am here for the Storybridge holiday book hunt and they will hand you a brand new book,” said Slater.

Storybridge will be posting clues on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

