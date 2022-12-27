Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Storybridge’s second annual book hunt begins

VIDEO: Storybridge book hunt
By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is continuing to bring children in the panhandle books by hosting their second annual holiday book hunt.

“It is just a fun event for families it is holiday break. We have a three week long break. For the kids, they are already getting stir crazy Christmas is over. Now we just want to do something fun. This is just a little extra something to try to get books into their hands,” said Meaghan Slater. Marketing and Event Coordinator for Storybridge Amarillo.

The hunt consist of clues posted on their social medias, allowing families to search for new books to add to their libraries.

“This is not just baby books. It’s not just big kid books. We’re kind of doing a range, mainly picture books, but we have some chapter books thrown in there. That’s why we’re posting ahead of time what book we’re giving out. We want you to hit all of them not just the ones that you think you might like because who knows if you like it or not, and it’s a free new book,” said Slater.

Clues will be posted three times a day, and will describe a local Amarillo business where the books are at.

“Once you figure out the location, you just go up to the person at the register or the first person you see that works there and you just say ‘I am here for the Storybridge holiday book hunt and they will hand you a brand new book,” said Slater.

Storybridge will be posting clues on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lily, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Home Field Advantage: NewsChannel 10 hosting telethon for Kids Inc. Rockrose Sports Park
Kids Inc telethon
VIDEO: Jimmy Lackey talks about upcoming Kids Inc. telethon
VIDEO: Storybridge book hunt
VIDEO: Storybridge book hunt
Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday...
National travel issues impact Amarillo