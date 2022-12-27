Who's Hiring?
Registration open for spring enrichment classes at AC

Amarillo College (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is opening registrations for its Kids College and life and leisure spring courses.

Kids College will feature courses in the fine arts and in athletics like gymnastics, cheerleading, and dance.

Several courses, including theatre, computer lifestyle, dance classes, games, languages, and more, will be offered for life and leisure.

Prices and dates vary for each class.

For a full list of available classes, click here.

