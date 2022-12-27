National travel issues impact Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season.

Since yesterday, more than 29,000 flights have been delayed and over 10,000 have been cancelled.

Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling the effects the most.

As of this morning, Southwest has cancelled around 2,500 flights and delayed 105 flights, according to FlightAware.

Multiple flights, both arriving and departing have been cancelled at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

For a list of arrivals, departures and cancelations at Rick Husband, click here.

