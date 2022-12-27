Home Field Advantage: NewsChannel 10 hosting telethon for Kids Inc. Rockrose Sports Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 and Kids, Incorporated will host a telethon on Wednesday, December 28 for the Kids Inc. Rockrose Sports Park.

In January 2022, Kids Inc. unveiled plans to construct a multi-sport athletic complex in Amarillo.

What is the Rockrose Sports Park?

The organization received a 90-acre land donation from Rockrose Development located south of Loop 335, between I-27 and Coulter Street.

The complex will be built in phases, and Phase One will consist of a $30 million outdoor complex with around 60 acres of lighted synthetic turf fields.

The outdoor complex will host leagues and tournaments for soccer, flag football, baseball, softball, outdoor volleyball, kickball, over 50 senior softball, youth track, sports camps and more.

Where does the funding come from for this?

The funds for this complex will come from donations from the community. This project is not funded through taxes, but through the generosity and giving spirit of the community.

That means you can help Kids Inc. bring this project to life.

To read more about the project, click here.

