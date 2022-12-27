GOAT of the Week: Halie Coon

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Halie Coon is much more than a three-time All-District athlete.

She’s also a member of the National Honor Society, Leo Club, Clubetts, and the First Baptist Church youth group.

Oh, and she’s also Dumas High School’s student body president.

“Man, I really don’t know exactly quite how she does it,” her father Randy Coon said. “She’s student class president and everything else, she stays on top of it. Top ten percent of her class and an athlete: volleyball, basketball. She’s always finding the time to make sure everything is done right and keep her grades up.”

Halie is on the basketball court right now, but she was the volleyball team captain in the fall.

Being a Dumas Demonette has always been a goal of hers.

“Well, I’ve grown up here my whole life, and it’s pretty special to me,” Coon said. “I’ve always seen them when I was younger and stuff. I was like, ‘Oh, I get to be there one day!’ It finally came, and it’s just amazing to be on the court.”

For Halie, though, being a Demonette isn’t just being a star on and off the court, it’s helping those around her do the same.

“She pushes her teammates to be better people and she also works hard in the classroom and helps those around her that need help,” her mother Miranda Coon said.

Against West Plains earlier this month, Halie took a hit in the second half that left her with a bloody nose, but leaders like her don’t stay down for long.

“I could just give up and say, ‘Well, I’m hurt,’ and my teammates would understand, but I know that my team needs me,” Coon said. “I just knew that I needed to go back on the court.”

She was nominated by nationwide college coaches to play volleyball in the America’s Team tournament in the Dominican Republic next summer.

Halie Coon embodies everything it takes to be NewsChannel 10′s GOAT of the Week.

