Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

GOAT of the Week: Halie Coon

VIDEO: GOAT of the Week: Halie Coon
By Preston Moore
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Halie Coon is much more than a three-time All-District athlete.

She’s also a member of the National Honor Society, Leo Club, Clubetts, and the First Baptist Church youth group.

Oh, and she’s also Dumas High School’s student body president.

“Man, I really don’t know exactly quite how she does it,” her father Randy Coon said. “She’s student class president and everything else, she stays on top of it. Top ten percent of her class and an athlete: volleyball, basketball. She’s always finding the time to make sure everything is done right and keep her grades up.”

Halie is on the basketball court right now, but she was the volleyball team captain in the fall.

Being a Dumas Demonette has always been a goal of hers.

“Well, I’ve grown up here my whole life, and it’s pretty special to me,” Coon said. “I’ve always seen them when I was younger and stuff. I was like, ‘Oh, I get to be there one day!’ It finally came, and it’s just amazing to be on the court.”

For Halie, though, being a Demonette isn’t just being a star on and off the court, it’s helping those around her do the same.

“She pushes her teammates to be better people and she also works hard in the classroom and helps those around her that need help,” her mother Miranda Coon said.

Against West Plains earlier this month, Halie took a hit in the second half that left her with a bloody nose, but leaders like her don’t stay down for long.

“I could just give up and say, ‘Well, I’m hurt,’ and my teammates would understand, but I know that my team needs me,” Coon said. “I just knew that I needed to go back on the court.”

She was nominated by nationwide college coaches to play volleyball in the America’s Team tournament in the Dominican Republic next summer.

Halie Coon embodies everything it takes to be NewsChannel 10′s GOAT of the Week.

If you have a GOAT of the Week candidate you’d like to see on NewsChannel 10, all you have to do is submit your nominee here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard
Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lily, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

VIDEO: GOAT of the Week: Halie Coon
VIDEO: GOAT of the Week: Halie Coon
Sons of Texas Panhandle coaches playing key roles for Sandies
Sons of Texas Panhandle coaches playing key roles for Sandies
Sons of Texas Panhandle coaches playing key roles for Sandies
Sons of Texas Panhandle coaches playing key roles for Sandies
Amarillo hockey dad making an impact as a billet for the Wranglers
Amarillo hockey dad making an impact as a billet for the Wranglers