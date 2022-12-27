Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave’s Forecast Is Loaded With Wind

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A strong low pressure system will track just north of our area and generated a great deal of wind for a couple of days. We will be on the dry side of the system so no precipitation is expected, but some high clouds and breezy conditions will help to keep temps up overnight. Lows tonight will only be in the mid 40s which is well above normal. The wind will climax tomorrow with gusts over 50mph likely in a good part of our area. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s, but the wind will steal some of the joy from an otherwise nice late December day. Winds will subside once the system departs on Thursday.

