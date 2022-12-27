Curry County awarded Regional Recreations Centers Quality of Life Grant

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration has awarded Curry County $6,500,000 to help with the construction of a multipurpose pavilion.

The grant will go towards demolishing the existing 60-year-old barns a the Fairgrounds and constructing a new multipurpose livestock pavilion fully equipped with portable stalls.

The new pavilion will be 41,400 square feet and will hold around 252 stalls. It will also have an office, restrooms and wash stalls for livestock.

“This has been in the works for years and we are ecstatic about the funding allocation to make this come to fruition. The pavilion will enhance out community and generate revenue for the local state and economy,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.

The county still needs around $5 million to completely fund the project. They have submitted an appropriation request for the 2023 Legislative Session for the additional amount needed.

