3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10.

On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue.

Three people were in the house at the time of the fire.

One female died on scene that day. The two other victims, a female and a male were taken to a Lubbock hospital.

A few days after the fire, the female victim died at a Lubbock hospital and the male remained in the ICU.

Today, officials said he recently died from injuries but did not give a date.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.