Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo

Officials said the third person has died from injuries after a house fire on Dec. 10.
Officials said the third person has died from injuries after a house fire on Dec. 10.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10.

On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue.

Three people were in the house at the time of the fire.

One female died on scene that day. The two other victims, a female and a male were taken to a Lubbock hospital.

A few days after the fire, the female victim died at a Lubbock hospital and the male remained in the ICU.

Today, officials said he recently died from injuries but did not give a date.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lily, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration has awarded Curry County $6,500,000 to...
Curry County awarded Regional Recreations Centers Quality of Life Grant
storybridge ama
Storybridge’s second annual book hunt begins
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Home Field Advantage: NewsChannel 10 hosting telethon for Kids Inc. Rockrose Sports Park