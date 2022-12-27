The 100 Club asking for donations after the busiest year in 18 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which provides funds for officers and fire fighters who are hurt or killed in the line of duty, had its busiest year in nearly 18 years and is now asking for donations.

“Since 2004, we paid out a total of nine death benefits in all those years, this year, we paid three. Injuries in all those years we paid 27, this year, we paid for line of duty injuries,” said Suzanne Talley, executive director of the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

The Amarillo Police Department had one officer who was injured this year in the line of duty and was helped by the 100 Club.

“A lot of our officers work off duty, and so there’s a loss of income when you’re recovering from injuries and just things that you don’t think about for them to be able to help those families to be able to cover some bills or pay for a funeral or just a few things that till they get their feet back underneath them and know what’s going to happen next. It’s tremendous,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, public information’s officer for APD.

In the past, the 100 Club also helped raise half of the funds needed for APD’s new SWAT vehicle.

Talley says this year had a new trend with more officers being harmed when a crime was taking place.

“We’ve had four injuries this year that happened in the commission of a crime, and that’s rare for us. We’re seeing that activity, unfortunately increase, and we just want people to help us build our funds and replenish them, so we never have to say no to another family,” said Talley.

The organization raised $158,000 in the summer, but majority of those funds are now gone.

“Almost everything we brought in, we paid out. Three line of duty death benefits at $20,000, for line of duty injuries at $5,000, and then about $60,000 worth of equipment we need to build those funds back. We just never want to have to say no, and that’s the highest year we’ve ever raised, and it’s the highest year we’ve ever paid out. We kind of broke even for the year,” said Talley.

In the almost 18 years the 100 Club has been in the Panhandle, it has never paid out as many injuries or deaths. The organization has spent the most it has on new ballistic vests for Amarillo Fire Department and radios for Fritch.

“Unfortunately, it’s difficult to predict what kind of year you’re going to have. That’s why we always want to be prepared when emergency happen,” said Talley. “We hope and pray we don’t have another three deaths and four line of duty injuries this year. It could happen. We hope it doesn’t, but we want to be prepared if it does.”

To donate, or to be come a member of the 100 Club, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.