Sons of Texas Panhandle coaches playing key roles for Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies boys’ basketball team is having another great year.

A big reason why is a unique dynamic on the team. With a rotation being led by not one, not two, not three, but four coaches’ sons.

“We’ve kind of all been around the game for a long time, so we know what were doing and we know where each other are gonna be, so it’s a big advantage for us,” Sandies sophomore guard Zach Brown said.

“We all know how to play the game and we play well together, and we all play hard, so that’s the main thing,” Sandies senior forward Cooper Pillion said.

Cooper Pillion, Braden Hausen, Zach Brown and TJ Brown have all learned the game from their fathers.

For the Brown brothers, that was West Texas A&M’s own Tom Brown.

For Cooper and Braden, they get the pleasure of being coached by their fathers on the Aandies.

“It’s amazing,” Sandies junior guard Braden Hausen said. “I love always being around him. Sometimes, it’s tough, because we butt heads sometimes, we argue, but he’s my best friend.”

“Our dads kind of show us leadership, and I think that kind of correlates to the practices and the games,” Sandies junior forward TJ Brown said. “You can’t just show up and play. You have to work hard and be tough, and no matter how tough you play today, you have to keep on doing that, day in and day out.”

Having so many coaches’ sons on the court has allowed the Sandies to do things a little differently, with this year’s team having a knowledge of the game that’s unique for high schoolers, given their upbringing.

“It shows up throughout the games, in that I think these guys have a little bit deeper understanding than maybe the average kid of what’s going on, just because they’ve been doused into it their whole life,” Sandies Head Coach Jason Pillion said. “There are times in a game where one of them makes a mistake and I’m going to say something to them, and they turn around, and before we make eye contact, they’re slapping their chest, because they know exactly what they did wrong.”

It helps any team to have a coach on the floor.

Having four only makes the Sandies all the more difficult to gameplan for.

