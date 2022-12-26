Poison control experts warn about accidental overdose risks during the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As kids are out of school for Holidays and families are visiting relative’s, medical experts are warning about accidental overdose risks and what you can do to prevent a tragedy from happening to you or your family.

Dr. Jeanie Shawhart, the director with the Texas Panhandle Poison Center, says having those hard conversations about the dangers of illegal drugs with your family is vital.

“I saw a report from the police department here in Amarillo that there was a death from fentanyl, a fentanyl related drug overdose so you just cannot trust anyone who is providing you with drugs, it can have fentanyl in it and it can kill you, it can result in the end of your life and tragedy for your family,” said the Texas Panhandle Poison Center director Dr. Jeanie Shawhart.

Dr. Shawhart adds that any prescription medications should also be locked up to avoid kids and young visiting relatives from gaining access to any medications.

The consumption of any illicit drugs, or any medications that are not from a physician or pharmacy is dangerous and can become a deadly situation.

To report a suspected overdose or if you have a poison control emergency call 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.