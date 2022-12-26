Last week of 2022 blowing in

Now that Christmas is wrapped up, it’s time for the last week of 2022, and it looks to be a warm and windy one. For your Monday, expect partly sunny skies, with passing clouds possible, winds out of the north/northwest at 5-15 mph and highs in the low 50s. For Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will begin to climb and could peak around 70, however, winds will pick up as well, with southwesterly winds expected to be around 15-25 mph with gusts over 40 possible, prompting some elevated fire danger. Temperatures and winds will stabilize in time for the New Year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.