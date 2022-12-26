Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Last week of 2022 blowing in

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Now that Christmas is wrapped up, it’s time for the last week of 2022, and it looks to be a warm and windy one. For your Monday, expect partly sunny skies, with passing clouds possible, winds out of the north/northwest at 5-15 mph and highs in the low 50s. For Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will begin to climb and could peak around 70, however, winds will pick up as well, with southwesterly winds expected to be around 15-25 mph with gusts over 40 possible, prompting some elevated fire danger. Temperatures and winds will stabilize in time for the New Year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died...
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher
First Alert for 12/22
ALL CLEAR: The Worst is Behind Us

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Trend Continues
Christmas Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Christmas Sunday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Up for Christmas
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner