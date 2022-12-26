High School Basketball Teams Set to Play Holiday Tournaments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school basketball teams are back on the court this week, with many playing in holiday tournaments around the state.

The closest one is in Canyon where the 2nd Annual Tatum Tough Christmas Tournament gets underway on Tuesday. After starting as a boys event last year, this years’ tournament has expanded to include girls teams.

The field includes the Canyon girls and boys, plus the Tascosa girls team and the West Plains girls team.

Other local teams involved in Holiday Tournaments include Amarillo High girls at the Mansfield Tournament, the Palo Duro girls at the Duncanville Tournament, the Caprock and West Plains boys at the Snyder Tournament, the Caprock girls at the Glen Rose Tournament, the Amarillo High boys at the Allen Tournament, the Tascosa boys at the Byron Nelson Tournament, Randall boys at the Whataburger Tournament in Fort Worth, and the Randall girls team in Midland.

