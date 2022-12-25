Warming Trend Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very pleasant Christmas Sunday where temps climbed into the mid to upper 50′s, the warming trend will continue throughout the next several days. Tonight will be a little bit on the chilly side with lows dipping into the upper 20′s. Tomorrow we will see temperatures fairly similar to what occurred today. However, it is likely we will see some 60′s return to the region by Tuesday and Wednesday.

