Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Warming Up for Christmas

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After our last single-digit temperature night last night, we (finally) warmed back up above freezing today. Tonight won’t be nearly as cold as the previous few nights, with temperatures dipping into the lower 20′s. Tomorrow we will see temperatures up into the mid 50′s with plenty of sunshine to go around, making for a beautiful Christmas forecast.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Shelden's Christmas Weekend Outlook 12/23
Shelden's Christmas Weekend Outlook 12/23
Shelden Web Graphic
All I want for Christmas is 32+ temperatures
First Alert for 12/22
ALL CLEAR: The Worst is Behind Us