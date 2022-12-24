Warming Up for Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After our last single-digit temperature night last night, we (finally) warmed back up above freezing today. Tonight won’t be nearly as cold as the previous few nights, with temperatures dipping into the lower 20′s. Tomorrow we will see temperatures up into the mid 50′s with plenty of sunshine to go around, making for a beautiful Christmas forecast.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.