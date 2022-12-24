Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M

The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again after no winner came up for the game’s top prize in Friday night’s drawing.

It’s now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.

That would represent the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has grown ever since the last grand prize was split between two winning tickets on Oct. 14.

Your odds to win the whole thing remain rough at about one in more than 302 million.

The next drawing is set for Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes

Latest News

A man proposes to his girlfriend after saving the engagement ring from a house fire.
Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Brazil
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel