KJ Thomas continues to shine in junior year with Randall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - KJ Thomas is taking over at Randall.

Coming off a stellar sophomore season, the Raiders star is picking up right where he left off.

“I mean, just early mornings, late nights, get up early in the morning, get shots up, like 1000 a day, just keep working, stay late after practice, that’s what it takes to be the best,” Thomas said.

Thomas is averaging 21 points per game so far this year with a flurry of highlight plays all over the court.

“The guy is unbelievable. He’s a great leader and a great teammate,” Raiders Head Coach Leslie Broadhurst said. “I mean, we introduced the players this morning at the pep rally. There’s yells for everybody but when you say ‘KJ,’ everybody wakes up because everybody likes the guy. He’s a good person.”

Last season, Thomas broke the record for three pointers in a season and he’s going after his own record again this season, but what’s really impressed Coach Broadhurst is his playmaking.

“No one is jealous of him, no one thinks that he’s trying to be the star, because he’s not,” Broadhurst said. “He’s averaging 22 points per game, but he’s averaging 6 and a half assists, which is amazing.”

Coach Broadhurst made it clear how much he loves having Thomas on his team, and KJ is just as appreciative for everything his coach has given him.

“I feel like he’s trusted me since day one, and I feel like it’s just a guy that’s always believed in me, so it’s special,” Thomas said.

Now in 4A, Thomas has Randall ranked 9th in the state, with his sights set on one goal: a state championship.

