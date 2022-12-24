Canyon Eagles bounce back after two tough losses

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Eagles are ranked #8 in the 4A state rankings, after starting their season 12-2 and 2-0 in district play.

The Eagles’ two losses came early in the season to Amarillo High and Trinity, two solid basketball programs.

Head Coach Travis Schulte knows that the resilience of his team to bounce back after these losses is in part thanks to the veteran leadership and experience on his team.

“I think they respond really well,” Schulte said. “That is one thing that Lee talked about. When you have a veteran team, I think that is probably where there is a difference the day after a loss, or even a day after a win, when we know we didn’t play well. Those kids go in with a different focus. They know it’s time to go get better, they know it’s time to go learn from that and fix whatever it was. That’s the big deal, as far as having a veteran team, is how they respond instead of react.”

The Canyon Eagles will come back from Christmas break and host the Tatum Tough Tournament from December 27th through the 29th.

They will start back district play against the KJ Thomas-led Randall Raiders on January 6th at Randall.

The Raiders are ranked one spot behind the Eagles at #9.

