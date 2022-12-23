Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WTAMU men’s basketball leading scorer Damion Thornton talks about the team ahead of Christmas

VIDEO: WTAMU men's basketball leading scorer Damion Thornton talks about the team ahead of Christmas
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s basketball team heads into the Christmas break 6-4 after dropping two heartbreakers in Las Vegas during the Holiday Hoops Classic.

The team’s leading scorer Damion Thornton stopped by our Sports Drive show to discuss how he ended up joining the Buffs for this season, where the team stands heading into the break, and more!

“We’re right there.” Thornton said of the team reaching their potential. “In Las Vegas we had just a couple mistakes on the court. It was little, cost us the game, but I think that once we get that coming into the next semester, we’ll be right there. I think we’ll be unstoppable. It’s just the little things that hold us back from getting that W. Once we get that [down], I think we are really going to be dangerous.”

Head over to our Sports Drive page for the full interview!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died...
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses

Latest News

Sierra Sanchez signed national letter of intent to DBU.
Sierra Sanchez signs national letter of intent with Dallas Baptist
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo Wranglers, Tommy T
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Preston Moore
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Senior WT Basketball player, Damion Thornton