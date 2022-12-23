WTAMU men’s basketball leading scorer Damion Thornton talks about the team ahead of Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s basketball team heads into the Christmas break 6-4 after dropping two heartbreakers in Las Vegas during the Holiday Hoops Classic.

The team’s leading scorer Damion Thornton stopped by our Sports Drive show to discuss how he ended up joining the Buffs for this season, where the team stands heading into the break, and more!

“We’re right there.” Thornton said of the team reaching their potential. “In Las Vegas we had just a couple mistakes on the court. It was little, cost us the game, but I think that once we get that coming into the next semester, we’ll be right there. I think we’ll be unstoppable. It’s just the little things that hold us back from getting that W. Once we get that [down], I think we are really going to be dangerous.”

Head over to our Sports Drive page for the full interview!

