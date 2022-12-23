Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Worst is Behind Us

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The worst of the arctic blast is now behind us, where we will see winds a lot calmer today than yesterday and highs climbing all the way into the 20′s! We will steadily warm up over the next few days, getting back above freezing for Christmas Eve Saturday, and climbing up into the mid 50′s for our Christmas Sunday with plenty of sunshine to go around all weekend. Dare I say we might reach the 60′s by next week?

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have...
Area business delays for Thursday

Latest News

First Alert 3/9
Doppler Dave Tracks Another Frigid Night
The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night...
Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold air will remain in place
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 12/22
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 12/22