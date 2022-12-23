The Worst is Behind Us

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The worst of the arctic blast is now behind us, where we will see winds a lot calmer today than yesterday and highs climbing all the way into the 20′s! We will steadily warm up over the next few days, getting back above freezing for Christmas Eve Saturday, and climbing up into the mid 50′s for our Christmas Sunday with plenty of sunshine to go around all weekend. Dare I say we might reach the 60′s by next week?

