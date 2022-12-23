Sierra Sanchez signs national letter of intent with Dallas Baptist

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week, Sierra Sanchez signed her national letter of intent to attend DBU as a member of the university’s cross country team.

Sanchez spent four years as a star on Randall’s cross country team, winning 8 medals in the process.

“As a parent, it’s a big time blessing to see your daughter or child go to the next level and compete athletically at the next level.” Joey Sanchez, Sierra’s father, said of the big day. “It’s been a journey and we’ve really embraced it. The coaches and some of the runners she got to meet, they were just very welcoming and looked like they really really wanted to have her.”

“It was amazing.” Sierra said of her big day and all the support from her classmates. “I’m really glad that they all got to make it and be here... They’re kind of like all my sisters. we’re just all one big family.”

Family was a phrase consistently brought up by Sierra and her father.

”I went to go visit DBU and the coaches really made it feel like home and family and that’s just really important to me.” Sierra said. “My grandparents take me to the early morning practices and my dad makes me work out when i don’t want to. I think that really helped me a lot.”

Beautiful campus, beautiful facility, and the coaches just really kind of took them in and talked about family a lot. Sierra’s father said of their visit to DBU. “That’s important to me as a dad. iIkind of want her to go to a place where she feels like she’s within a family.”

