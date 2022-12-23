KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - There is now a federal hold on former Hale Center ISD teacher Amy Gilly.

The sheriff’s office said the FBI is now involved in the investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this case is sealed and no charges have been publicly filed.

The Hale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 46-year-old remains in jail on a state charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The FBI said it could not comment on this case at this time.

The Hale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilly on Dec. 20, 2022.

Gilly’s bond is set at $20,000.

Hale Center ISD Superintendent Steven Pyburn said he learned of the alleged improper relationship on Dec. 16, 2022, and immediately reported it to the County School Resource Officer.

The incident was investigated by the Hale Center Police Department and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant was obtained on Dec. 20.

**GRAPHIC WARNING** Some of the following details may be difficult for some readers.

According to the arrest warrant, Gilly is accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch her breast.

The warrant shows on Dec. 16, 2022, a Hale Center police sergeant was dispatched to the Hale Center ISD business office about an incident involving an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The teen told the officer that he and Gilly had been texting each other. The Sergeant reviewed the text thread dating back to November 2022. The warrant states the texts contained language indicating a relationship.

The teen told the Sergeant that Gilly picked him up behind the Baptist church in Hale Center, they drove to East 1st Street and parked on the side of the tracks. The teen said they began kissing and Gilly took her shirt and bra off. Then Gilly touched the teen’s genitals on the outside of his clothing. He told the Sergeant they were supposed to meet again on Dec. 16.

The Sergeant spoke to Gilly and she said she gave the teen a ride home, and the teen tried to grab her breast and the teen put her hand on his penis outside of his clothing. She said she did have feelings for the teen and knew it was wrong.

The student’s mother, Leticia, said she learned of the allegations when she picked up her son from school on Dec. 16.

Leticia said Hale Center ISD Superintendent Steven Pyburn showed her the text messages allegedly sent and received between her son and Gilly.

“Some pretty provocative things that she had told him and wanting to meet up and take the relationship further. To me, I don’t call it a relationship. I call it grooming,” Leticia said.

According to court documents, the text messages date back to early November 2022.

When interviewed by police, the student and Gilly had different stories regarding allegations of inappropriate touching. The sergeant said Gilly admitted to police she had feelings for the high school student and knew it was wrong.

“This is a grown woman,” Leticia said. “How do you have feelings for a 15-year-old?”

Pyburn said they interviewed Gilly the same day they learned of the allegations and Gilly turned in her resignation during that interview.

“Kids go to school to learn, you don’t think that’s going to happen,” Leticia said.

Leticia said she looks at her son’s phone but had no idea this was happening.

“Just stay involved in your kids’ business. Don’t give them space, as much as you want to. You have to be on top of everything. Go through their phones, their Snapchat, everything,” Leticia said.

Hale Center ISD confirmed the district is paying for the student to see a counselor.

