‘Home away from home’: Spending the holidays at the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spending the holidays at your own home may seem like an easy thing to do, but that’s not the case for every family.

“Everyone wants to be at home with family for the holidays and when you’re away from home taking care of sick kids, that’s just not always possible for people,” said Luke Oliver, marketing and communications manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.

The Ronald McDonald House does everything possible to make it feel like a ‘home away from home’.

Realty Central Services is volunteering its time to make a traditional Christmas dinner for those residents who will be at the house on Christmas.

“We’ll have turkey and ham and we’ll have dressing and all kinds of side dishes and desserts and I have a really special dessert that was handed down with me by my grandmother called Peanut Patties, so we’ll be making some of those for the residents as well,” said Cindi Bulla, broker and owner, Realty Central Services.

Bulla says she has volunteered for past holidays such as Thanksgiving, and residents tell her having a meal for the holidays means so much to them.

“Everybody wants to be at their home for Christmas with their family and friends, but if you can’t be I hope and pray that you have a place like the Ronald McDonald house that you can come and sit down and make it feel as much like home as possible and not be more than just a second away from your loved one that is in the hospital,” said Bulla.

The Ronald McDonald House says efforts go beyond just a meal.

“We put together gift bags and toy bags for the kids that are saying here, we deliver toys and gifts to the pediatric patients in the area hospitals and we try to go all out with decorating the house here to make it really feel like home for people,” said Oliver.

Maci Brown was a recent resident at the house, but Christmas came early for her as she was able to go home.

“It’s like the best Christmas present ever, I told my husband we don’t have to have Christmas presents, we have the best gift already, having her home,” said Brown.

Brown says if she did have to be away from home on Christmas, the Ronald McDonald House is where she would want to be.

“They have a lot of uncertainty in their life and they’re dealing with sick and injured kids, having a home to come back to at the end of the night is one less thing that they have to stress about,” said Oliver.

There are many ways to get involved with the non-profit, whether its through volunteering or donating, Oliver says there is always a need.

To get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.