Councilman Eddy Sauer not running for re-election

Amarillo City Councilman Eddy Sauer announced today that he will not be running for re-election.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Councilman Eddy Sauer announced today that he will not be running for re-election.

Eddy Sauer released his announcement adding a list of accomplishments that the city council has made since he joined in 2017.

In his statement, he says “From the completion of Hodgetown and the Sodpoodles minor league baseball to the many new businesses in Amarillo, we are making headway with more than 4,000 new jobs coming online in the immediate future and even more down the road.”

Sauer ends his statement, saying “I have met so many people and made so many friends and acquaintances that probably would have never occurred if I was not on City Council. YOU are what makes Amarillo great and it has been my honor and joy to have served!”

To read his full statement, click here.

