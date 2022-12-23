Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity helps family though Christmas home blessing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another family now has a place to call home thanks to Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity.

With the help of Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity Muawia and Omel Abdelrahim, along with their three boys, have received the keys to their new three-bedroom home.

“We are here today to give away the keys to a brand new home and it’s going to the Abdelrahim family with habitat, they have worked over a 1,000 volunteer hours, this has been a long time coming and this is something they worked really hard for so we’re super excited to get this done before Christmas,” said Sarah Curtis, Director of operations, Amarillo Habitat For Humanity.

The family joined the non-profit’s efforts in 2018, originally from Sudan, the couple fled the war-torn country and made Egypt home until they were able to relocate to the United States in 2015.

The family has put in over 1,000 volunteer hours, attended 30 financial stability classes on homeownership, and saved up to put a down-payment down for their home.

Omel says the family is excited to celebrate Christmas in their new home and tells us that her youngest son is so happy to have a home to celebrate his birthday party in on New Year’s Eve.

Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity is a non-profit which provides safe, affordable housing for those willing to work towards the dream of homeownership.

