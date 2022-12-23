Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity helps family though Christmas home blessing

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another family now has a place to call home thanks to Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity.

With the help of Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity Muawia and Omel Abdelrahim, along with their three boys, have received the keys to their new three-bedroom home.

“We are here today to give away the keys to a brand new home and it’s going to the Abdelrahim family with habitat, they have worked over a 1,000 volunteer hours, this has been a long time coming and this is something they worked really hard for so we’re super excited to get this done before Christmas,” said Sarah Curtis, Director of operations, Amarillo Habitat For Humanity.

The family joined the non-profit’s efforts in 2018, originally from Sudan, the couple fled the war-torn country and made Egypt home until they were able to relocate to the United States in 2015.

The family has put in over 1,000 volunteer hours, attended 30 financial stability classes on homeownership, and saved up to put a down-payment down for their home.

Omel says the family is excited to celebrate Christmas in their new home and tells us that her youngest son is so happy to have a home to celebrate his birthday party in on New Year’s Eve.

Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity is a non-profit which provides safe, affordable housing for those willing to work towards the dream of homeownership.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died...
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes

Latest News

Spending the holidays at your own home may seem like an easy thing to do, but that’s not the...
‘Home away from home’: Spending the holidays at the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo
Amarillo City Councilman Eddy Sauer announced today that he will not be running for re-election.
Councilman Eddy Sauer not running for re-election
2ND CUP
2ND CUP: Michael Davila and Hope Moon; Bubba's 33 shows us perfect drinks to enjoy during chilly temperatures pt. 2
2ND CUP
2ND CUP: Michael Davila and Hope Moon; Bubba's 33 shows us perfect drinks to enjoy during chilly temperatures