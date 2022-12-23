Who's Hiring?
All I want for Christmas is 32+ temperatures

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After a brutal couple of days, temperatures are beginning to show signs of warming. Temperatures reached up into the 20s on Friday, with some periods of clearing skies, allowing for ample sunshine. As we head towards the weekend, we’re likely to see single digits Saturday morning, but skies will clear and winds will stay calm. This will allow Saturday’s highs up into the 30s and 40s, then a warming trend begins. For Christmas day, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures around or just above normal (52°) with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. We’ll see some toasty temperatures next week, peaking Wednesday as we could hit 70°.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

