Wilson, Sledge lead Rebels to blowout win over Estacado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Estacado Matadors 76-52 on a special Wednesday game before the Christmas holiday.

The Rebels posted 27 points in the first quarter, their highest scoring quarter of the season. The scoring load was led by Daion Wilson and Jailyn Sledge, both posting 16 points in the win.

“We just told our guys they had to come out playing well because Estacado is a really good team.” Tascosa head coach Steve Jackson said of his team’s hot start. “We knew we’d have to match their intensity and match them offensively as well because their defensive pressure was going to be really good. We told our guys, keep their eyes up, have their feet set and get ready to shoot the ball or get to the bucket. They took that to heart today and did a really good job.”

Tascosa is off through the Christmas holiday. The first district matchup is scheduled for January 13th against Palo Duro.

