‘They’re still there’: Advice provided to create a dementia-friendly holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holiday season underway, it’s important to create an environment for everyone to enjoy, especially for those living with dementia-related illnesses.

This season can be a time of joy and stress for everybody, but especially for those with dementia.

“If you can, if you’re local, it’s nice to have family members come to your house, to their house where they know where everything is, it’s a very familiar environment,” said John Culberson, M.D., associate director, family and community medicine, TTUHSC.

Although you may have to alter some things, it is important your loved one is included in the festivities.

The holidays can sometimes spark memories.

“You know they’re still there, they still enjoy the food, they still taste it, they smell it, they see it, get them to work also, if you’re baking cookies have them do something to help with that, play their favorite carols or holiday songs,” said David Hernandez, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association, West Texas chapter.

Preparing other family members about your loved one’s progression of the disease can also help.

“Letting them know ahead of time you know, mom is having trouble recognizing faces, just be prepared for that, she does require a little bit of reminding to do things or reorienting her to her surroundings,” said Hernandez.

With these dangerously low temperatures and wind chills those living with dementia are more susceptible to the dangers of the extreme cold, so it is important to take steps to keep your loved ones safe during this weather event.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has offered some of those steps to take:

Wandering is very common for those with dementia and can be even more dangerous in these freezing temperatures.

Hernandez says you can use a curtain to disguise a door as a window or you can put a black mat at the doorstep because sometimes they do not have perception.

“They might think it’s perceived as a hole and so they avoid it,” said Hernandez.

The Alzheimer’s Association does have resources available to those who need it.

The 24/7 hotline is (800) 272-3900.

