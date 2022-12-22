Tascosa’s Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes sign national letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa football stars Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes both signed their national letters of intent at the high school on Wednesday, giving their respective colleges an early gift just four days before Christmas.

Carter signed on to join the TCU Horned Frogs, a team currently in the midst of a college football playoff run. Carter’s intentions of joining TCU were made clear months before he made the commitment official by signing today. He tied the school record with 28 tackles for a loss, sitting alongside former Rebel and current Texas Tech linebacker L.B. Moore.

“I’m just blessed honestly.” Carter said of signing with TCU. “Things like this, top programs like Bama - and TCU is stepping up to that plate - I’m just blessed and excited to be in that position.”

Barnes signed on to join New Mexico State University. He led Tascosa with 897 rushing yards this season and 19 total touchdowns scored. He added also posted two interceptions. He sits 7th all-time in school history in touchdowns.

“It was just a vibe whenever I got down there.” Barnes said of his visit to New Mexico State. “I messed with the coaches heavy, the players too. When I was there I didn’t want to leave. It just felt like home.”

As lifelong friends, the two highlighted how much it meant to share the special day together.

“That’s one of my best friends.” Barnes said when asked about signing alongside Avion Carter. “I played with him all growing up. It’s just a really special day.”

