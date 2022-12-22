Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tascosa’s Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes sign national letters of intent

VIDEO: Tascosa's Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes sign national letters of intent
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa football stars Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes both signed their national letters of intent at the high school on Wednesday, giving their respective colleges an early gift just four days before Christmas.

Carter signed on to join the TCU Horned Frogs, a team currently in the midst of a college football playoff run. Carter’s intentions of joining TCU were made clear months before he made the commitment official by signing today. He tied the school record with 28 tackles for a loss, sitting alongside former Rebel and current Texas Tech linebacker L.B. Moore.

“I’m just blessed honestly.” Carter said of signing with TCU. “Things like this, top programs like Bama - and TCU is stepping up to that plate - I’m just blessed and excited to be in that position.”

Barnes signed on to join New Mexico State University. He led Tascosa with 897 rushing yards this season and 19 total touchdowns scored. He added also posted two interceptions. He sits 7th all-time in school history in touchdowns.

“It was just a vibe whenever I got down there.” Barnes said of his visit to New Mexico State. “I messed with the coaches heavy, the players too. When I was there I didn’t want to leave. It just felt like home.”

As lifelong friends, the two highlighted how much it meant to share the special day together.

“That’s one of my best friends.” Barnes said when asked about signing alongside Avion Carter. “I played with him all growing up. It’s just a really special day.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months

Latest News

The Eastern New Mexico University says Tye Hiatt is resigning as the football program’s coach.
Eastern New Mexico University head football coach resigns
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Lucas Kinsey, Broadcaster
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Preston Moore
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle