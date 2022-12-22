Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather

The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night...
The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night during these extreme cold weather conditions.(Salvation Army of Amarillo Facebook)
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night during these extreme cold weather conditions.

The shelters are doing everything they can to keep those in need of shelter safe as temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous numbers during the Christmas holidays.

Major Tex Ellis tells us everything the Salvation Army is doing to ensure the safety of everyone who needs food and shelter to prevent anyone from being left in the cold.

“When we have an emergency weather night and that’s anything below 32 degrees any of our regular shelter policies like the number of days, you may have been here or whatever program you might be going through, those are put to the side to make sure we are sheltering everybody that needs to be in and out of the cold,” said Major Tex Ellis, The Salvation Army of Amarillo.

The Salvation Army provides assistance, food, and shelter to those in need year-round.

Overnight stays are free, funded by the organization’s Red Kettle campaign accepting donations until Christmas eve.

Please get in touch with The Salvation Army if you need help click here for The Salvation Army of Amarillo.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died...
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses

Latest News

First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold air will remain in place
The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers.
Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event
Xcel energy has reported power outages in Canyon.
UPDATE: Some power restored to homes in Canyon East
The City of Canyon and Randall County have announced that the railroad crossing at Brown Road...
Railroad crossing at Brown Road is closed until further notice