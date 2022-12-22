Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night during these extreme cold weather conditions.

The shelters are doing everything they can to keep those in need of shelter safe as temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous numbers during the Christmas holidays.

Major Tex Ellis tells us everything the Salvation Army is doing to ensure the safety of everyone who needs food and shelter to prevent anyone from being left in the cold.

“When we have an emergency weather night and that’s anything below 32 degrees any of our regular shelter policies like the number of days, you may have been here or whatever program you might be going through, those are put to the side to make sure we are sheltering everybody that needs to be in and out of the cold,” said Major Tex Ellis, The Salvation Army of Amarillo.

The Salvation Army provides assistance, food, and shelter to those in need year-round.

Overnight stays are free, funded by the organization’s Red Kettle campaign accepting donations until Christmas eve.

Please get in touch with The Salvation Army if you need help click here for The Salvation Army of Amarillo.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.