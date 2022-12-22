Who's Hiring?
Railroad crossing at Brown Road is closed until further notice

The City of Canyon and Randall County have announced that the railroad crossing at Brown Road...
The City of Canyon and Randall County have announced that the railroad crossing at Brown Road is closed by BNSF until further notice.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon and Randall County have announced that the railroad crossing at Brown Road is closed by BNSF until further notice.

The crossing has been closed since a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August.

BNSF Railway has closed the railway crossing for vehicle traffic and is requiring an engineering evaluation to design the approach in both directions to the area where Brown Road meets with BNSF’s crossing.

At BNSF’s request, the City and County are moving forward to engage with an engineering firm to redesign the approach to the crossing. Brown Road is owned by both the City and the County.

There is no projected opening date at this time, but the City and County will continue to update the public on the progress.

