Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers.

The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom.

This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will be needed in several positions.

A background check will be required to take part.

