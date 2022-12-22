Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers.
The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom.
This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will be needed in several positions.
A background check will be required to take part.
