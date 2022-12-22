Who's Hiring?
Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event

Prom experience gives those with special needs a Night to Shine
The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers.(tcw-wect)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers.

The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom.

This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will be needed in several positions.

A background check will be required to take part.

To volunteer, click here.

For more volunteer opportunities, click here.

