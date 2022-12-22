KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mother in Hale Center is outraged after learning a teacher was allegedly involved in an improper relationship with her son.

Leticia said she learned of the allegations on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, when she went to Hale Center High School to pick up her 15-year-old son.

When Leticia arrived at the school, she said an officer pulled her aside and notified her of the allegations. Leticia said Hale Center ISD Superintendent Steven Pyburn showed her the text messages allegedly sent and received between her son and 46-year-old Amy Gilly.

“Some pretty provocative things that she had told him and wanting to meet up and take the relationship further. To me, I don’t call it a relationship. I call it grooming,” Leticia said.

According to court documents, the text messages date back to early November 2022.

When interviewed by police, the student and Gilly had different stories regarding allegations of inappropriate touching. The sergeant said Gilly admitted to police she had feelings for the high school student and knew it was wrong.

“This is a grown woman,” Leticia said. “How do you have feelings for a 15-year-old?”

Pyburn said they interviewed Gilly the same day they learned of the allegations and Gilly turned in her resignation during that interview.

“Kids go to school to learn, you don’t think that’s going to happen,” Leticia said.

Leticia said she looks at her son’s phone but had no idea this was happening.

“Just stay involved in your kids’ business. Don’t give them space, as much as you want to. You have to be on top of everything. Go through their phones, their Snapchat, everything,” Leticia said.

Leticia said the district offered to pay for her son to see a private counselor, something she said they agreed to do.

Gilly’s bond is set at $20,000.

