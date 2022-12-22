Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

How to stay safe in record low temperatures

The number one tip to staying safe in these frigid temperatures: Stay inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Ivan Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 100 million people across the U.S. are under winter weather and wind chill alerts as a major, potential “once in a generation-type,” event sweeps across the country, bringing record low temperatures.

The weather outside is frightful, and will be getting even worse over the next few days.

It’s imperative that you are prepared to battle the cold.

With the National Weather Service warning of life-threatening wind chills in some parts of the country, the number one thing you can do to stay safe is to stay inside.

Kelly Serr, a warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service, said frostbite can happen faster than you might think in negative temperatures.

“We really tell people to limit their exposure outside,” she said. “The air temperature combined with the strong winds really create these hazardous conditions to humans. Then, it’s just a matter of minutes. It’s a matter of minutes. Five to 10 minutes and your skin can start freezing.”

Serr also said to avoid getting on the roads unless you have to.

“Make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle, and that emergency kit is going to keep things that are going to keep you warm in the event that you do get stranded or vehicle stalls,” she said. “You want to make sure you have the hat, the mittens, the gloves, your warm winter coat, blankets, some extra food, make sure your cell phone is with you, an extra battery, extra battery charger for your cell phone so that you can call for help when you need.”

Precautions should be taken when indoors too.

People are advised to dress in warm clothing, keep pets inside, and let your water taps drip slightly to prevent freezing pipes.

If the power goes out, make sure not to leave any lit candles unattended, and never use generators, grills, or camp stoves indoors or near windows.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died...
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night...
Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold air will remain in place