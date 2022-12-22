Who's Hiring?
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) takes part in drills during the team's NFL...
Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) takes part in drills during the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 in Englewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31.

Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.

The Broncos expressed their condolences on social media Thursday morning.

After a standout career at San Diego State, Hillman was picked by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 draft. He ran for 1,976 yards and 12 touchdowns over his 56-game career, which included stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Chargers while they were in San Diego.

Hillman led the Broncos in rushing with 863 yards during the 2015 regular season. It was a season that culminated with the Broncos beating Cam Newton and Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Hillman had five carries for no yards in the game.

In their statement, the Broncos described Hillman as “soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity.” They added he “grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.”

Hillman rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 TDs in two seasons at San Diego State.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Ronnie’s family. Although I only got to coach him one season, I’ll remember him as a great teammate and hard worker,” San Diego State coach Brady Hoke said in a statement. “Ronnie always came to practice with a smile on this face and his passion for the game was contagious. He’ll always be an Aztec for life.”

Added athletic director John David Wicker: “Ronnie helped resurrect San Diego State football in his two seasons in 2010 and 2011 and has recently been around the program offering wisdom and insight.”

Hillman’s family explained in its initial post that his form of cancer affects “young African Americans with sickle cell trait. Unfortunately treatment has not been successful.”

Hours later, the family posted that he “quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”

