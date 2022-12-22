Experts and law enforcement advise safety with the purchase of guns this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more guns going into circulation this Christmas, so does the need to take safety precautions when using and storing firearms.

When asked why gun safes are the most sold safes at Bomb City Safes, here is what owner, Robert Deaton said, “Number one, keep little hands away. Number two, get them some protection, some security, some peace of mind from fire, things like that.”

Sergeant Carla Burr from the Amarillo Police Department says guns can be used for hunting and for defending yourself from harm.

“If it’s not being used for that purpose, it needs to be made safe,” says Burr.

Sergeant Burr says people who are typically purchasing guns handle them responsibly. Her biggest fear is their guns getting into the wrong hands.

“We don’t want children to get a hold of it, and think it’s a toy and not know what they’re doing and accidentally hurt themselves. We don’t want people who steal to get a hold of it and use it for things that they shouldn’t be using it for,” says Burr.

Bomb City Safes says a sure fire way to keep guns out of the wrong hands is to store them properly.

“It’s important to keep them locked up; to keep it away from little hands just so there’s no accidents,” says Deaton.

Burr says anytime you pick up a gun you should treat it like it’s a loaded gun.

“Just make sure that you’re storing them safely wherever you’re storing them, making sure that they’re not out in the open if there’s children in the home, that they understand the dangers of playing with guns with playing with loaded guns and make sure everybody understands that,” says Burr.

This time of year, experts and law enforcement continue to urge gun owners to air on the side of caution to avoid tragedy this holiday season.

