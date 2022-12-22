Experts: Grief, mental illness, holiday stress can cause people to turn to ‘food for comfort’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Grief, mental illness, holiday stress from shopping attending multiple events, all of these are reasons for over indulging when it comes to food this time of year.

Holidays can be stressful for those who struggle with overeating or someone who has a history of an eating disorder.

“People may have a past with food or they may not. Food is one of those things, it doesn’t ever leaves us, and its so readily available that for some people. It’s the first thing they seek out. Whatever gives them comfort, and then its cold outside, we surround ourselves with other people and they encourage us to eat,” said Alyssa Jenkins, Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice.

With added holiday stress, turning to food comes natural, even for those who have never struggled with an eating disorder.

“We grieve all changes and loss. I think eating and during the holidays kind of combines people get stressed. There’s a lot of food everywhere, you go work any kind of function, there’s always food. We see people either avoiding those things or overeating when they go to those things,” said Jenkins.

Experts say there are many things that can provoke feelings which cause overeating.

“Everybody’s triggers are different. So whether you’re grieving, you have anxiety, you have depression, maybe you have some social situations that just make you uncomfortable. Everybody’s different in a sense that when they go to these things, that kind of heightens all of that and makes you want to eat more or just avoid the situation altogether,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says there are some precautions you can take to avoid taking in too many calories but she also stresses allowing yourself to enjoy the holidays is equally important.

“Food provides us comfort. I always encourage people to maybe make a plan on how long you’re going to stay in event, what’s going to be there, maybe get yourself a buddy, somebody that can help you or know that you’re kind of having a hard time and you need to leave. There’s also just being present in the moment with family and not concentrating on food or allowing yourself to indulge in those things in a limited way. If you think that it’s not going to trigger other things,” said Jenkins.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.