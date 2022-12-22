Doppler Dave Tracks Another Frigid Night

This Arctic blast has brought the coldest conditions we have experienced in a couple of years including some light snow, highs today only in the single digits, and wind chills that dropped to dangerous levels around 30 below zero. Winds will be diminishing tonight which will bring some relief to the wind chill issue, however, the actual temperature will still be cold enough to place our area in a dangerous environment. Lows tonight will be near 5 below zero for Amarillo and possibly even colder for northern parts of our area. The cold air will remain in place tomorrow with highs struggling to reach 20, but improvements will include less wind and sunny skies all day. By Saturday, highs will finally warm above freezing and we should even reach 50 degrees on Christmas Day.

