Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Doppler Dave Tracks Another Frigid Night

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This Arctic blast has brought the coldest conditions we have experienced in a couple of years including some light snow, highs today only in the single digits, and wind chills that dropped to dangerous levels around 30 below zero. Winds will be diminishing tonight which will bring some relief to the wind chill issue, however, the actual temperature will still be cold enough to place our area in a dangerous environment. Lows tonight will be near 5 below zero for Amarillo and possibly even colder for northern parts of our area. The cold air will remain in place tomorrow with highs struggling to reach 20, but improvements will include less wind and sunny skies all day. By Saturday, highs will finally warm above freezing and we should even reach 50 degrees on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died...
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses

Latest News

The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night...
Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold air will remain in place
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 12/22
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 12/22
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner